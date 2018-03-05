Last updated: Monday March 5th, 3:26pm

Windsor Regional Hospital reports the issue has been resolved.



—Original Story—

Windsor Regional Hospital has issued a security alert.

According to Hospital President and CEO David Musyj, 46-year-old male Craig Barton attended each of the hospitals Emergency Rooms over this past weekend multiple times and “exhibited behaviour that we are concerned for him and our staff.”

Musyj says that he did not stay long enough for them to intervene.

If you see him at the hospital or in the community you are asked to call hospital security or Windsor Police immediately.

At this point Musyj says he has not shown to be violent but is not rationale in his approach.

Barton is from the Toronto region, and does not seem to have a Windsor/Essex residence.