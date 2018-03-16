Windsor Police are now offering online bidding for various lost or stolen items that have never been claimed.

In the past, recovered property accumulated in the police property and evidence room and was then sent to an auction house for sale. The items sold include bicycles, tools, clothing, jewelry, and electronics.

This new, online system allows anyone to bid from the comfort of your home, and have access to a wider variety of items from dozens of Police Services and government agencies.

Police plan to begin adding new items periodically on March 28th, 2018 to the auction list.

Visit www.policeauctionscanada.com and www.GovDeals.ca to browse a full list of items for sale.