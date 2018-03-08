

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect who they allege robbed a convenience store in the 1500 block of Kildare Road on Sunday, February 25th, 2018.

On the Monday following the robbery, police released surveillance photos of the suspect, and that led to investigators receiving tips that led to the identification of the male suspect.

On Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 the suspect was spotted as being a passenger in a vehicle driven by a second adult male.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 1500 block of Crawford Avenue and arrested the passenger wanted for the robbery without incident.

A search of the involved vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded rifle.

The driver of the vehicle was then arrested without incident for possession of a firearm without a licence.

Investigators then applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence located in the 1600 block of Polonia Park Place that was believed to be connected to the robbery.

During the search, officers seized clothing and a black pellet handgun believed to have been used in the robbery.

A 27-year-old male from Windsor is charged with robbery, point firearm, wearing a disguise while committing an offence, and numerous firearm-related offences.

A 22-year-old male from Windsor is charged with numerous firearm-related offences.