The City of Windsor continues to benefit from hosting Caesars Windsor.

Between March 2016 and March 2017, the City received just over 10 million dollars in slot revenue from the OLG.

Proceeds have gone to projects including Windsor Public Library service enhancements, Ouellette Avenue streetscaping and the Windsor Loop bicycle trail.

“OLG and Caesars are important partners in our community’s success,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “The revenue received from our host gaming site agreement has helped with numerous projects and services, and the difference their staff make is truly valued as well.”

Since 1998 Windsor has benefitted from almost 77 million dollars in host gaming community revenue.