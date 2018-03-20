Voting is now open for the 15th annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.

Whether the issue is traffic congestion, potholes, timing of traffic lights, road signs or pedestrian and cycling safety, your votes for the worst roads in Ontario are needed.

“The annual CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign has influenced change for 15 years,” said Raymond Chan, government relations at CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO). “We are calling on all Ontarians to vote for their worst road today and join the community of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians committed to improving Ontario’s roads. We are all road users, and everyone has a role to play to make roads safer.”

Votes for CAA’s Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 15th.