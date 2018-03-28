The Windsor and Essex County, the Homeless Coalition is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming survey and count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The program, which involves more than 60 communities across the country is called the “Point-in-Time Count of Homelessness.” This new coordinated count will allow each community, using standardized methods, to gather both national and community-specific information about each unique individual and/or family who is experiencing homelessness.

The plan will also assist participating communities, such as Windsor Essex County, in identifying how many local residents are experiencing homelessness, while also giving greater understanding to the challenges being faced by those experiencing homelessness. This information is invaluable to creating a community-wide and collaborative response to ending homelessness within our community.

“A Point in Time Count is an exciting step forward for us; using the knowledge gained from the surveys, it will allow us, as a responsive community, to create a plan of action tailored to our community. Every survey and every volunteer who assists is helping us get one step closer to eradicating homelessness in Windsor Essex County,” said Angela Yakonich, Community Developer, Homeless Coalition Windsor Essex.

Windsor’s survey will take place Tuesday, April 17th and Wednesday, April 18th, 2018.

Participants will follow a common methodology to identify and enumerate local residents who are sleeping in shelters, on the streets and/or in other public locations.

There are three survey time slots to pick from, and volunteers are encouraged to choose more than one:

Tuesday, April 17th: 3pm to 7pm

Tuesday, April 17th: 8pm to 11pm

Wednesday, April 18th: 6am to 9am

All volunteers will receive mandatory training, and they will work in teams and alongside staff of many different Homeless Coalition Membership agencies.

For more information check out their website.