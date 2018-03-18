Vistaprint is holding a hiring event this Tuesday, March 20th for Full-Time production associates on all shifts.

Job responsibilities include sorting, packaging, receiving and shipping a variety of custom-made business and personal items.

The pay starts at $17.47 and hour with wage increases within the first year of employment, along with signing bonus for qualified candidates.

You must be 19 years or older, available for full-time and overtime shifts when necessary and general labor experience would be considered an asset.

The hiring event takes place at the Job Shoppe located at 12137 Tecumseh Road East between 9am and noon.

Call to reserve your interview time at 519-979-4400. If you cannot make it, you can send your resume to [email protected]