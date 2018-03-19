The University of Windsor has announced that Douglas Kneale will assume the role of interim President and Vice-Chancellor when Alan Wildeman concludes his term on June 30th.

Kneale joined the University in 2015 and is currently Provost and Vice-President, Academic.

“It is important to the Board, on behalf of the University, that the current direction of the University is maintained while the search continues. We are very grateful that Dr. Kneale, who understands this direction well, has agreed to step in during this interim period,” said Penny Allen, Chair of the Board of Governors.

President and Vice-Chancellor Alan Wildeman said that he will make an announcement about an acting Provost and Vice-President, Academic, in the coming weeks. “I will also do all I can in the coming months to help Douglas prepare for this role he has agreed to take on. I know how committed he is to the success of the University, and I know he will give this interim role a complete and caring effort.”

The Board has requested that the Presidential Search Committee resume its efforts in the coming year, and will make an announcement as soon as a successor is identified.