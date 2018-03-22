OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations has released their list of the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada for a Big Night Out.

These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 550,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,500 restaurants in Canada.

“This list has everything from buzzy hot spots to hidden gems,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer, OpenTable. “Whether Canadians are looking for the newest restaurant in town or the latest place to see and be seen, there is something to satisfy anyone looking for a Big Night Out.”

Locally, The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Windsor Riverside and Take Five Bistro made the list.