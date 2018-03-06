The Multicultural Council of Windsor Essex County has announced the 2018 Harmony and Champion Awards recipients.

Caesars Windsor Cares is the recipient of the Harmony Award.

Since its inception, Caesars Windsor Cares has donated over 15 million dollars in funding and in-kind resources to support the efforts of many local charitable and non-profit organizations and has sponsored many local fundraising events to promote pride and community participation.

At the core of Caesars Windsor Cares is the spirit of its employee volunteers. On an annual basis, through the HERO (Helping Employees Reach Out) program employees give thousands of hours volunteering to help improve the life of others.

Mrs. Jasmin Reyes-Tjong is the recipient of the Champion Award. This award celebrates the contributions that immigrants make to our community.

Jasmin was born in Manila, Philippines and immigrated to Canada in 1976. Since her arrival, Jasmin has been a champion of Filipino Culture. She is a founding member of the Board of the Filipino Community Centre, a key member of the team that secured the Centre’s current home on Northwood Av and a long time dance director/choreographer of the Luzviminda Dance Troupe.

She joined the MCC Board of Directors in 1997 and during her tenure held multiple volunteer appointments. For many years, she coordinated the Best Buddies Canada University of Windsor and St. Clair College Chapters where she paired volunteer post-secondary students with adults who have an intellectual or developmental disability. Through her leadership, passion and dedication, these individuals were given the opportunity to make new friends and enjoy the same experiences many of us take for granted.

The awards will be handed out at the Herb Gray Harmony Awards Gala on May 3rd, 2018. Tickets are $90/person ($850 Table of 10) and corporate tables $1200.