Two people have been charged after a fight on Ford Boulevard Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the home in the 1800 block around 1:15am after reports of a fight.

Officers arrived and learned that two suspects attended the house party and were involved in a confrontation which escalated into a fight between people known to each other.

The fight continued to the front lawn where people were holding one of the suspects down on the front lawn. The other suspect retrieved a long gun from a vehicle, approached one of the people, struck him with the firearm and the pair continued toward the residence.

They allegedly forced their way into the residence by smashing the front window and door panel. They made threats at gun point and assaulted several people. They were last seen leaving the area in a dark vehicle. Officers checked a number of locations but were unable to locate the suspects.

Three victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, two sustained minor injuries and another was not injured.

On Tuesday March 20th, 2018 at approximately 7:30am, both suspects attended Windsor Police headquarters and were placed under arrest.

Damon Benson-Lazaroff, a 19-year-old male from Windsor is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of mischief under, break and enter, two counts of point firearm, utter threats and possess weapon dangerous to public peace.

Ali Hamieh, an 18-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of mischief under, break and enter, utter threats and possess weapon dangerous to public peace.