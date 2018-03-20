Two people have been arrested after a home invasion.

Police say that around 11pm on Monday, March 19th, 2018 two males entered a residence in the 600 block of Morand Street wearing ski masks.

One suspect was armed with a firearm, and they forced four occupants into a bedroom and demanded money and other property.

The suspects took property, including a quantity of money, and left the residence.

Witnesses saw what they believed to be suspicious activity at the residence and stopped their vehicle to make check it out. They saw the suspects get into a vehicle which subsequently fled the area at a high rate of speed.

They spoke to the residents and learned they were victims of a robbery.

Police say that one victim recognized one of the suspects.

Through investigation, officers located the vehicle at a residence in the 3900 block of Bliss Road. Officers set up containment and began communicating with one of the suspects. Both suspects eventually exited the residence and were placed under arrest without further incident. The investigation also revealed that both suspects were under weapons conditions from previous offences.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators sought judicial authorization to search the residence and the search is taking place.

Two Windsor men are facing a number of charges.