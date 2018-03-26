A Wheatley teen is facing charges after allegedly throwing beer bottles from a vehicle.

Police received a call around 6pm on March 24th regarding an erratic driver on Erie Street South in Leamington who was reportedly throwing beer bottles from the vehicle.

Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle in question, a red GMC pickup truck, parked in a parking lot with two occupants.

Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle who exhibited signs of impairment. Officers also observed several empty beer bottles in the cab of the truck.

When the officers attempted to arrest the male driver of the vehicle, police say he assaulted the arresting officer and resisted arrest.

A 17 year old Wheatley man was charged with care or control while impaired, assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.