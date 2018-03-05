OvercastNow
-1 °C
30 °F
OvercastMon
1 °C
35 °F		SnowTue
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersWed
3 °C
37 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday March 5th, 2018

Posted at 4:52pm

Summer Festivals
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

We all know that Windsor and Essex County is a festival destination, and now some of our local festivals have won bragging rights.

Festivals and Events Ontario recently announced its 2018  Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario, and three local festivals made the list.

Submissions were received for consideration in the fall of 2017 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2018 Top 100 Awards were given out on Friday, March 2nd during FEO’s Annual Conference “Create the Experience” in Hamilton.

The local winners are Carrousel of  the Nations, LaSalle Craft Beer Festival, and the Tecumseh Corn Festival.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.