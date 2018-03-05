We all know that Windsor and Essex County is a festival destination, and now some of our local festivals have won bragging rights.

Festivals and Events Ontario recently announced its 2018 Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario, and three local festivals made the list.

Submissions were received for consideration in the fall of 2017 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2018 Top 100 Awards were given out on Friday, March 2nd during FEO’s Annual Conference “Create the Experience” in Hamilton.

The local winners are Carrousel of the Nations, LaSalle Craft Beer Festival, and the Tecumseh Corn Festival.