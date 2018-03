The results are in for contract ratification votes at four local part supplier plants.

Employees at Avancez voted 78.4% in favour, employees of Dakkota voted 78.0% in favour and those employed at HBPO voted 56.2% in favour of their new contracts.

Employees at ZF-TRW only voted 38% in favour and are now on strike.

All are members of Unifor Local 444.