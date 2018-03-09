ClearNow
Friday March 9th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday March 9th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday March 9th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Friday March 9th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

Dreamcatcher class

Friday March 9th, 2018
Victorious Arts
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday March 9th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Friday March 9th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Health Events

Breaking Down Your Practice – Inversions

Friday March 9th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Theatre Events

University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser

Friday March 9th, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Friday March 9th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Community Events

Scottish Ceilidh – Free Dance Lesson

Friday March 9th, 2018
The Scottish Club of Windsor

Saturday March 10th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Community Events

March into Spring Gift & Craft Show

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Knights of Columbus Harrow Council 5350
Community Events

March Break at Adventure Bay

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Community Events

Trivia Night!!! Movie Theme

Saturday March 10th, 2018
5145 Wyandotte Street East
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Community Events

WINPEX 2018 Stamp Show

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Caboto Club
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Music Events

Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Saturday March 10th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Arts Events

Introduction to Zentangle (March 10, 2018)

Saturday March 10th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Professional Events

LucasWorks Job Fair

Saturday March 10th, 2018
LucasWorks

Sunday March 11th, 2018

St. Patricks Day Events

Walkerville Brewery’s St.”Practice” Day

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

March Break at Adventure Bay

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Community Events

Memorial Lunch for Przemek Wachta

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor

