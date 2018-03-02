ClearNow
Friday March 2nd, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday March 2nd, 2018

Community Events

2018 Windsor’s Premier Home Show

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Ciociaro Club
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Community Events

Polar Plunge Windsor-Essex

Friday March 2nd, 2018
St. Clair College SportsPlex
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. London Lightning

Friday March 2nd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Community Events

Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather

Friday March 2nd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Music Events

A Night At Woodstock

Friday March 2nd, 2018
The Chrysler Theatre
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Friday March 2nd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Saturday March 3rd, 2018

Festivals Events

Bockbier Festival

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Music Events

Windsor Choral Festival 2018 – United In Song

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Capitol Theatre
Food Events

March Mac’ness!

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
EPIC Wine Country
Food Events

Walkerville Brewery Crafted Market: Foodie Edition

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Saturday March 3rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Sunday March 4th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday March 4th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Food Events

March Mac’ness!

Sunday March 4th, 2018
EPIC Wine Country
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday March 4th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday March 4th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Community Events

Reiki Level II (Second Degree)

Sunday March 4th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Sunday March 4th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser

Sunday March 4th, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Sunday March 4th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Community Events

Maple Syrup Festival

Sunday March 4th, 2018
John R. Park Homestead

