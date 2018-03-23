Friday March 23rd, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Making it Awkward:Resisting the Criminalization of Black Youth
Friday March 23rd, 2018
School of Social Work
UWill Discover 2018 Conference
Friday March 23rd, 2018
University of Windsor CAW Centre
Company at Korda
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Paint with Pelee
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Family Movie Night – Peter Pan
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Good Shepherd Parish
Raffle Fundraiser for Women’s Welcome Center Shelter
Friday March 23rd, 2018
University of Windsor - CAW Commons
P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Windsor Express vs. KW Titans
Friday March 23rd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
March Masquerade
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Leamington Arts Centre
WEE Start
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
New Display: Projectile Points
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Music Trivia
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Coboto Club
Bill and Frank’s Lenten Friday Fish Fry
Friday March 23rd, 2018
St Vladimir's Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Artist Talk with Susan Blight
Friday March 23rd, 2018
SoCA Armouries
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Second Chance Animal Rescue’s Easter Adoption Event
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Pet Valu Essex
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Company at Korda
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Maple Dinner Fundraiser
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Oxley Estate Winery
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Indoor Flea Market
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village
Massey Debate Invitational
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Vincent Massey Secondary School
FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Brentwood Easter Craft and Bake Sale
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Brentwood Recovery Home
Savour the Sea in Paris
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Raffle Fundraiser for Women’s Welcome Center Shelter
Saturday March 24th, 2018
University of Windsor - CAW Commons
Engineers Without Border’s Run 2 End Poverty
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Assumption Park
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Jimmy G’s Comedy Showcase
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Jimmy G's Bar and Grill
Pelee Island Bird Observatory Presents: Music and Migration with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater
New Display: Projectile Points
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Music and Migration
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Company at Korda
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Indoor Flea Market
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village
Try Lacrosse Clinics
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Ushers Club of Visitation Parish Annual HAM BINGO
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Visitation Parish Hall
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Raffle Fundraiser for Women’s Welcome Center Shelter
Sunday March 25th, 2018
University of Windsor - CAW Commons
Windsor Express vs. London Lightning
Sunday March 25th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Polonia Dinner with Dr. Andrzej Kurnicki
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
New Display: Projectile Points
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Themes Like Old Times: Musical Memories
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Major F.A. Tilston Armoury
