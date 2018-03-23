OvercastNow
Friday March 23rd, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday March 23rd, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Community Events

Making it Awkward:Resisting the Criminalization of Black Youth

Friday March 23rd, 2018
School of Social Work
Community Events

UWill Discover 2018 Conference

Friday March 23rd, 2018
University of Windsor CAW Centre
Theatre Events

Company at Korda

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Arts Events

Paint with Pelee

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Family Movie Night – Peter Pan

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Good Shepherd Parish
Charity Events

Raffle Fundraiser for Women’s Welcome Center Shelter

Friday March 23rd, 2018
University of Windsor - CAW Commons
Community Events

P.D. Day at Museum Windsor

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. KW Titans

Friday March 23rd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Arts Events

March Masquerade

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Leamington Arts Centre
Health Events

WEE Start

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Music Events

Music Trivia

Friday March 23rd, 2018
Coboto Club
Community Events

Bill and Frank’s Lenten Friday Fish Fry

Friday March 23rd, 2018
St Vladimir's Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Arts Events

Artist Talk with Susan Blight

Friday March 23rd, 2018
SoCA Armouries

Saturday March 24th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Charity Events

Second Chance Animal Rescue’s Easter Adoption Event

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Pet Valu Essex
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Theatre Events

Company at Korda

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Community Events

Maple Dinner Fundraiser

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Oxley Estate Winery
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Community Events

Indoor Flea Market

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village
Professional Events

Massey Debate Invitational

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Vincent Massey Secondary School
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Crafts Events

Brentwood Easter Craft and Bake Sale

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Brentwood Recovery Home
Charity Events

Savour the Sea in Paris

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Raffle Fundraiser for Women’s Welcome Center Shelter

Saturday March 24th, 2018
University of Windsor - CAW Commons
Charity Events

Engineers Without Border’s Run 2 End Poverty

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Assumption Park
Theatre Events

University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Community Events

Jimmy G’s Comedy Showcase

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Jimmy G's Bar and Grill
Charity Events

Pelee Island Bird Observatory Presents: Music and Migration with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Charity Events

Music and Migration

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater

Sunday March 25th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Theatre Events

Company at Korda

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Community Events

Indoor Flea Market

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Community Events

Ushers Club of Visitation Parish Annual HAM BINGO

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Visitation Parish Hall
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Raffle Fundraiser for Women’s Welcome Center Shelter

Sunday March 25th, 2018
University of Windsor - CAW Commons
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. London Lightning

Sunday March 25th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Professional Events

Polonia Dinner with Dr. Andrzej Kurnicki

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor
Theatre Events

University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Music Events

Themes Like Old Times: Musical Memories

Sunday March 25th, 2018
Major F.A. Tilston Armoury

