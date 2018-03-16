Friday March 16th, 2018
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
ALEXA, Exclusive Concert
Friday March 16th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Friday March 16th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
March Break at Adventure Bay
Friday March 16th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)
Friday March 16th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Windsor Express vs. Saint John Riptide
Friday March 16th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Friday Night Flight Club – Lyra Choreography
Friday March 16th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
New Display: Projectile Points
Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Official Foundry Pub St. Paddy’s Party!
Saturday March 17th, 2018
The Foundry Pub
The Delvitos St Pats Bash
Saturday March 17th, 2018
New Lauzon Landing
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Express Dance Camp
Saturday March 17th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
“Kiss Me, I’m Irish” Adoption Event
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Pet Valu Amherstburg
March Break at Adventure Bay
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Bluegrass Concert
Saturday March 17th, 2018
St Jimon & St Jude Parish Hall, Belle River
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Irish Breakfast Buffet
Saturday March 17th, 2018
River's Edge Tap & Table
FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Spirit Art Element Readings with Katie Brukwinski
Saturday March 17th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
St. Patrick’s Day at the Spitfire Pub!
Saturday March 17th, 2018
The Spitfire Pub
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Windsor Express vs. St. John’s Edge
Saturday March 17th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Average Joes
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Just Your Average Joes Sports Bar
St Patrick’s Day Celebrations
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
The Diggers
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Caesars Windsor Casino
St Patty’s Drink Fest
Saturday March 17th, 2018
285 Ouellette Ave
St Patrick’s Day
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Rino's Kitchen & Ale House
Official Foundry Pub St. Paddy’s Party!
Saturday March 17th, 2018
The Foundry Pub
New Display: Projectile Points
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
St Patty’s Day – The Turf Lounge
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Turf Lounge
St Paddy’s Day Vegan Outreach
Saturday March 17th, 2018
The Dugout Sports Lounge
Len Wallace/Orwell’s St. Patrick’s Day
Saturday March 17th, 2018
The Orwell Public House
St. Patricks Day Party
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Red Lounge - Windsor
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
March Break at Adventure Bay
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Try Lacrosse Clinics
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Traditional Polish Lunch
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor
Celebrate the Year of the Dog at Devonshire Mall
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Devonshire Mall
