They are running out of room at Tecumseh Town Hall.

On Tuesday evening, Council approved the use of a trailer to serve as temporary office space at Town Hall.

This office will accommodate four to five employee and will require onetime setup costs for a hydro connection, data cabling, furnishings and site work in addition to a monthly rental fee. Total costs are estimated at $10,000.

The Parks Department will also landscape around the trailer to make it blend in.

The temporary space will be ready for occupancy by the beginning of May.

Town administration plans to provide an update to Council on a permanent Town Hall expansion solution later this year.