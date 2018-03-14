The town of Tecumseh has introduced a one-year moratorium on commercial building and hotel building permit fees.

‘‘Waiving these permit fees is another way to say Tecumseh is open for business,’’ said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. ‘‘We have heard from a number of developers and existing businesses that they want to grow, expand and develop in the commercial sector. Now we are helping them to do just that. Everyone benefits when our commercial sector is growing.’’

Tecumseh’s Planning and Building Services Department reported to Council in December 2017 on a slight increase to Building and Permit fees, which had not changed since 2004.

Up until the change came into effect, permit fees for commercial buildings and hotels were $0.85per square foot. After the one-year moratorium, the fee will be raised to $1.05 per square foot.