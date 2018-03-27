Thursday is opening day for the Detroit Tigers, and Transit Windsor is set to get you to the ballpark for just for just $5 each way.

The Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10pm.

Buses will leave from Windsor International Transit Terminal starting at 10:30am and based on passenger demand.

Transit Windsor will also service all Tiger home games this season with buses leaving from the downtown bus terminal 75 and 45 minutes prior to game time. Buses begin returning to Windsor immediately after, and up to a maximum of 30 minutes past the end of the game, after the fireworks conclude or after extra innings due to overtime.

Due to Detroit-Windsor Tunnel renovations there are nightly closures from Sunday to Thursday. Passengers returning from Comerica Park are advised to return to the dedicated pickup immediately to avoid having to find an alternate ride home to Canada. Passengers will return via the Ambassador Bridge when tunnel is closed.