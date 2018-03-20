The Health Unit suspended 388 students born in 2000 and 2001 with incomplete immunization records from school Tuesday for up to 20 days.

The students can return to school as soon as the required vaccine information is provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Both the student and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the student can return to school.

Immunization clinics are available at the Health Unit for students on a walk in basis from Tuesday, March 20th to Friday March 23 from 9am to 4pm.