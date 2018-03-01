Sterling Fuels Limited has been awarded $32,910 from Union Gas’ energy conservation initiative for energy conservation and cost savings initiatives.

“Initiatives such as these can save companies a lot of money, and we look forward to continuing a strong relationship with Union Gas,” says Sterling’s President Peter Kelly. “Sterling Fuels is one of Union Gas’ top 100 industrial users in southwestern Ontario. Over the years, we have invested heavily in environmental projects such as reducing energy consumption and our carbon footprint.”

This award is one of many Sterling has received over the years for its commitment to environmental management. In 2010, the Essex Regional Conservation Authority recognized Sterling for its environmental initiatives during the dock construction project.

Additionally, Sterling has received Safety Kleen Awards for reducing greenhouse emissions and environmental programs, and past recognition from both Windsor Utilities and Union Gas for its GHG and Energy Reduction Programs. Sterling has also been recognized by Georgian Bay Forever, a Great Lakes environmental group protecting water and aquatic species.