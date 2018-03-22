St. Clair College will honour the 2018 alumni of distinction at the 24th annual awards on Friday, May 4th

The awardss were created in 1992 to celebrate outstanding commitment, passion, and dedication, not only to their respective communities, but also to their families.

Each of the Alumni Of Distinction honourees are the keynote speakers in the upcoming June convocation ceremonies, telling their story to the students in their graduated programs.

The 2018 Alumni of Distinction honourees are :

Matt Boismier Art Director – Visual Development Artist , Vancouver, B.C and graduate of the Animation Tradigital Program

Adriano Ciotoli, Owner of Windsor Eats and graduate of the Computer Systems – Networking Program

Robin Greenall, Chief Librarian and CEO of the Essex County Library System and graduate of the Early Childhood Education Program

Pam Laszewski, Clinical Leader at the Karmanos Cancer Centre in Detroit and graduate of the Nursing Program

Tony Savoni, Site Manager of Ford Of Canada Windsor Operations and graduate of the Industrial Engineering Technology Program

For more information about St. Clair College and past Alumni of Distinction recipients, visit http://www.stclaircollege.ca/alumni.