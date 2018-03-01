The Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore has a special visitor.

Lakeshore’s newest visitor is a Snowy Owl, affectionately named ‘Atlas’, who is vacationing at the front of the Atlas Tube Centre grounds. She can be found on the light posts watching for prey (small mammals and birds) or enjoying a meal on the soccer pitch. Atlas has made Lakeshore’s Atlas Tube Centre her layover destination for 2018!

Snowy owls are the largest owl in North America. They are 20”–28” in length, with a wing span of 54”–66”, and weigh 3.25–6.5 lbs. Adult male snowy owls may be completely white, while females remain distinctly barred over their entire bodies, and have as many as six darker bands on their tails. Males may have up to three tail bands.

Atlas will likely depart at any time for breeding season in the Artic, which begins in May.

If anyone chooses to try to see the Snowy Owl, the Town requests that you observe from afar, use a telephoto lens for pictures, and allow Atlas to enjoy her visit in peace.