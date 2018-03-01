Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor and Essex County.

Meteorologists say an intense low pressure system from Texas will bring a large area of heavy snow with it later this afternoon and tonight as it tracks up over Ohio into Pennsylvania.

Rain ahead of this low is expected to change over to snow, heavy at times this afternoon then continue through this evening.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to possibly 20 centimetres are likely by early Friday morning.

In addition, strong and gusty northerly winds will whip up the freshly fallen snow later tonight, resulting in blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.