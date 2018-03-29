

The Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into an interaction that occurred between OPP officers and a 59-year-old man in August of 2017 in Leamington.

The incident was brought to the SIU’s attention on February 22nd, 2018.

According to investigators, at approximately 1pm on August 2nd, 2018, OPP officers and a social worker attended the man’s home to apprehend him in relation to the Mental Health Act. The man would not let the officers access to his home and he would not open the door. After almost one hour of attempting to negotiate with the man through the door and a window, the man was apprehended and transported to hospital.

“The medical evidence establishes that the man did not suffer a serious injury. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said the Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.