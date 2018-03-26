Police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Seminole Street convenience store.

On Tuesday March 20th at approximately 10:15pm, officers were called to a convenience store located in the 3600 block of Seminole Street.

Police say a suspect entered the store with his face concealed with a white bandana. The suspect approached the employee and demanded cash while holding a small axe. The employee safely fled into a back room and the suspect quickly left the store. He was last seen walking north on Central Avenue.

There were no injuries as result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a male in his 20’s, 5’6, medium build, wearing a black coat with hood pulled up, red brim baseball hat, grey jogging pants, black shoes and a white bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.