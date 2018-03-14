Registration is now open for the Seventh Annual Windsor Corporate Challenge, coming to Vollmer Complex on Saturday, June 16th.

The Windsor Corporate Challenge provides the business world with exciting activities/challenges that breakthrough workplace barriers, engage employees with a spirit of togetherness while raising funds for a great cause.

This year’s event will support the Fight Like Mason Foundation and their mission to improve treatment, care, quality of life, and awareness of patients diagnosed with childhood rhabdomyosarcoma and other childhood cancers.

“We are so humbled and grateful to be the chosen charity for this year’s Windsor Corporate Challenge” states Chantelle Bacon, President of the Fight Like Mason Foundation and Mason’s Mom.

Since its inception, The Windsor Corporate Challenge has raised over $715,000 for local charities, while local business competes in fun and collaborative events. Popularity for this event has grown over the years and saw a record-breaking 70 teams participate with over 1,000 participants and volunteers last year.

“Every year we are amazed by the amount of interest and participation for this event and we anticipate the same this year” ssaid Meighen Nehme, founder of The Windsor Corporate Challenge and President, and CEO of The Job Shoppe. “We are very excited to once again power this marquee event for our community and provide the largest local team building activity.”

For more information and to register online visit windsorcorporatechallenge.com.