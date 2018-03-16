Parks Canada will be undertaking prescribed fires at Point Pelee National Park between March 19th and April 15th, 2018, when conditions are favourable.

Prescribed fires planned for 2018 will be 1.43 hectares located near the Visitor Centre, 3 hectares of Cactus Field, 0.58 hectares of the Marsh Boardwalk, and 1.97 hectares of Sleepy Hollow.

The prescribed fire program is an important part of the park’s Lake Erie Sand Spit Savannah restoration project.

Point Pelee will remain open to visitors during the prescribed fires, but some areas will be closed for short periods of time to ensure visitor and staff safety.