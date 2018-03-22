ClearNow
6 °C
43 °F
ClearThu
7 °C
44 °F		ClearFri
6 °C
42 °F		Partly CloudySat
4 °C
39 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday March 22nd, 2018

Posted at 1:51pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018, Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in a drug trafficking investigation they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

At approximately 11:15pm, officers executed the search warrant and three people were arrested without incident.

Items seized include 12.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $60 in Canadian currency, a digital scale and packaging

George Duerr, a 57-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

Denise Bashir, a 49-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Thomas Lesperance, a 40-year-old male from Windsor, is charged possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.