Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018, Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in a drug trafficking investigation they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

At approximately 11:15pm, officers executed the search warrant and three people were arrested without incident.

Items seized include 12.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $60 in Canadian currency, a digital scale and packaging

George Duerr, a 57-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

Denise Bashir, a 49-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Thomas Lesperance, a 40-year-old male from Windsor, is charged possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.