Windsor Police are looking to identify an alleged fraud suspect.

Police say that on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 an adult male suspect attended a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue and purchased a large quantity of merchandise with a fraudulently obtained bank draft of over $5000.

The suspect is described as male black, in his 30’s, medium complexion with heavy pock marks on his left cheek, a slender build, approximately 160 lbs, approximately 6′ in height, crooked teeth, short black hair with a black goatee and moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.