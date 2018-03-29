RainNow
6 °C
43 °F
RainThu
6 °C
43 °F		OvercastFri
8 °C
46 °F		RainSat
9 °C
49 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday March 29th, 2018

Posted at 12:55pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police photo

Windsor Police are looking to identify an alleged fraud suspect.

Police say that on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 an adult male suspect attended a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue and purchased a large quantity of merchandise with a fraudulently obtained bank draft of over $5000.

The suspect is described as male black, in his 30’s, medium complexion with heavy pock marks on his left cheek, a slender build, approximately 160 lbs, approximately 6′ in height, crooked teeth, short black hair with a black goatee and moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.