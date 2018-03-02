Numerous charges laid against a 20-year-old Windsor man after alert citizen called police to report property damage in progress.

Police say that around 2:30am on Thursday, March 1st, 2018 an adult male had been observed breaking windows to several parked vehicles in the area.

Police were called and officers arrived and found at least three vehicles had been damaged and entered.

A detailed suspect description was obtained and officers commenced a search of the area. They located a male matching the description two blocks south of the original call. The man was shining a flashlight into yet another vehicle when officers first spotted him.

He was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of a number of items believed to be break and enter tools.

Officers also recovered property from the male that investigators believe may have been stolen from vehicles in the area. Investigators have located some of the rightful owners, while some of the property remains unclaimed.

Investigators are urging anyone who believes they may have had their property stolen is asked to call police.

Kyle Quinn is charged with two counts of mischief under $5000, possession of break and enter tools and two counts of possession of stolen property.