Last updated: Wednesday March 21st, 11:16am

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Windsor Police Wednesday morning.

Its happening in the area of Goyeau and Wyandotte.

The Ontario Special Investigation Unit has been called into investigate and more information is expected to be released later in the day.

Goyeau Street and Dufferin Place are closed from Wyandotte Street to Tuscarora Street, and eastbound lanes of Wyandotte Street are closed from Ouellette Avenue to Goyeau Street. The tunnel is open to traffic.