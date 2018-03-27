

Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing.

Police say that around 10:45pm on Monday, March 26th, 2108 they were called to the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a stabbing.

They say that an uncooperative 33-year-old male from Windsor was located and transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe that the injury to the adult male occurred earlier in the evening in the 1000 block of Assumption Street.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.