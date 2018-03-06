A Windsor man has been arrested and charged after a break and enter in the city.

Police say that during the evening of Friday, February 23rd, 2018, a break and enter occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue.

They say that property was taken, including debit and credit cards. The cards were subsequently used at a number of locations.

Through the investigation officers were able to positively identify the alleged suspect.

On Monday, March 5th, 2018 at approximately 9:30am, the suspect was located in the area of Victoria Avenue and Wyandotte Street West where he was placed under arrest without incident.

The 59-year-old male from Windsor is facing a number of charges.