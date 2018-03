Students participated and were awarded in the annual Get Skilled competition at St. Clair College.

38 students from the Greater Essex Country District School Board competed in 8 events, and were awarded in: Architectural CAD, Auto Service, Team Carpentry (2-person), Culinary, Mechanical CAD, Photography, Precision Metal Cutting, and Welding.

Students who placed highest in their events will be going forward to the Skills Ontario competition in Toronto in May.