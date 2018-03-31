The Essex County Chinese Canadian Association, in collaboration with the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA) and the Chinese Association of Greater Windsor hosted an event at the Caboto Club Saturday to celebrate 100 years of Windsor Chinese Community.

The event featured a wide variety of entertainment such as various cultural dances, singing, and Kung Fu demonstrations. Food and displays were also available for attendees to enjoy at the event, showing what the Windsor Chinese Community has brought to the city.