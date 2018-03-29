The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica has been named the best minivan in New York Daily News Autos Awards for Second Consecutive Year

A panel of 12 jurors were given a single, overarching directive: within each category, rank the vehicles in the order that you would recommend them to your family members, friends and co-workers.

“Redesigned just last year, the Pacifica is great minivan made even better by wider availability of its optional plug-in hybrid drivetrain and newly enhanced value equation, and, thus, is a repeat champ,” said Christian Wardlaw, New York Daily News Autos Editor. “For 2018, Chrysler focused on adding value to its award winner by introducing new trims, as well as offering more standard and optional features at lower price points. Families will further appreciate added amenities, especially in the safety department with all 2018 Pacificas equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist with automatic braking.”