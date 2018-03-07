Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Posted at 7:27pm

City News
There is a new Vice-President of production at Corby Spirit and Wine.

Melissa Hanesworth succeeded Jim Stanskivwho retired on February 28th, 2018 after 24 years with the Pernod Ricard Group.

Hanesworth most recently held the position of Managing Director, Operations at Pernod Ricard USA, Inc.’s production facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Prior to joining Pernod Ricard in 2001, Hanesworth held other leadership positions in finance and accounting.

In her new role Hanesworth will take on responsibility for the historic Hiram Walker & Sons distillery and bottling facility in Windsor while continuing to lead the Fort Smith production facility.

