After a nearly year-long search to replace current president of the University of Windsor Alan Wildeman, his possible replacement declined the offer for the job.

Wildeman announced last January he would step down at the end of June 2018, and since then a search committee had identified a highly preferred candidate, but this person “for personal reasons unrelated to the University of Windsor” has said no.

The University says the board of directors has “recognized that it is not realistic to identify a new preferred candidate in the short time frame remaining between now and June.”

The search committee will now renew its efforts in the coming academic year, and “remains committed to identifying the candidate who best fits the position profile and mandate that were developed through wide community consultation.”

The board will be making a statement in the coming weeks about an interim strategy until a new president and vice-chancellor is identified.