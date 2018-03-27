Two new shade structures have been approved for Lakeshore’s West Beach Jetty.

The new structure and high strength concrete roof panels will provide shade to the benches below. Lakeshore Council has also approved an option of adding two Lakeshore signs. One at the entrance of the jetty and at the outside of the last structure facing the water.

The Jetty is intended to separate beach goers from boaters, and will have a 9m solid surface with viewing areas, seating and access from the West Beach.

Construction of the Jetty began in November and is anticipated to be complete this summer.