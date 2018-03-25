St. Clair College showed off their new fire training trailer on Saturday.

“This is actually a learning lab that will be situated on campus,” says Program Coordinator Jeff Pulleyblank. “It is completely computerized and allows us to fill the trailer with smoke, there are fire hazards and motion elements as well.”

The trailer is the result of a partnership between the College and the Windsor, LaSalle, and Amherstburg fire services.

“This is a tremendous win for the College and the students in this program. They will get great hands-on learning with this trailer as part of the program”.