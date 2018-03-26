A new development is in the works for Tecumseh.

Rosati Construction is planning to build 22 townhouse dwelling units and one, four-storey apartment building containing a maximum of 55 units on the north side of Tecumseh Road at its intersection with Dorset Park.

The property was previously part of the St. André Elementary School lands that abut to the north. As part of a land swap arrangement, the lands were conveyed by the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board to the Diocese of London in exchange for the former Good Shepherd Parish Church lands. The Diocese then sold the land to Rosati Construction.

The proposed construction calls for a cul-de-sac street extending north from Tecumseh Road with one six-unit and one 5-unit townhouse on both sides of the proposed new road. Each townhouse unit is proposed to be approximately 1,800 square feet;

A four-storey, 55-unit apartment building located at the northern end of the property consisting of seven one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units ranging in size from

631 to 932 square feet. Nine of the 48 two-bedroom units are proposed will be barrier-free. In addition, 83 on-site surface parking spaces are proposed.

A public meeting for the plan is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 5pm at town hall.