McDelivery with Uber Eats has arrived in Windsor and now people in select locations can order McDonald’s menu items right to them when they want it, where they want it from the Uber Eats app, thanks to a partnership between McDonald’s and Uber Eats.

“McDelivery is another exciting and important step in our guest experience evolution, enabling greater convenience and choice to our guests in enjoying their McDonald’s favourites,” says Windsor McDonald’s franchise owner, Jason Trussell. “The service is easy to use and fast, and the early feedback shows our guests love this new experience!”

By downloading the Uber Eats app, Windsorites can now enjoy iconic McDonald’s favourites like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries.

McDoanlds says the full menu will be available for delivery with the exception of soft serve cones and coupons, mobile offers and promotional offers are excluded from delivery.