Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Posted at 11:29am

Business
Mandarin Restaurant, North America’s largest retail chain operation of Chinese buffet restaurant will open a new 15,000 square foot restaurant this summer at Devonshire Mall.

The opening is part of the malls $70 million redevelopment and renovation project .

“This is a very exciting time for Devonshire Mall and we are thrilled with the addition of Mandarin to our already strong array of eating destinations. Mandarin, along with a relocated, innovative Shoppers Drug Mart and new entranceway, will enhance the south side of the shopping centre facing Howard Avenue.” said Chris Savard, General Manager of Devonshire Mall.

 

