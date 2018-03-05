A Niagara Region man is facing charges after a weened shooting.

Police say around noon on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 they were called to the 600 block of Charles Street.

Officers attended a residence and found a 24-year-old male with a wound to his foot. He was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The involved residence was secured and an investigation was launched.

The injured man identified himself to officers using a false name and relayed to investigators that he had been a victim of a crime and had been shot.

Investigation determined that the man had been holding a firearm during an argument when an accidental discharge wounded his foot.

No firearm has been recovered in this investigation.

David McComb is charged with obstruct peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, six counts of breach of recognizance, and numerous firearm related charges.