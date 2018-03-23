Police have arrested a man following a break and enter on Niagara Street.

On Thursday March 22nd at approximately 2:50am, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Niagara Street for a break and enter in progress.

Officers arrived within minutes and observed a suspect exiting the garage carrying a bin full of tools which belonged to the complainant. The suspect attempted to flee but officers caught up to him and advised him that he was under arrest. He attempted to physically resist being arrested. Officers used a taser which they say was effective in gaining control of the suspect.

Jessiah Dufour-Fields, a 25 year old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and resisting arrest.