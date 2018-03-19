Partly CloudyNow
Monday March 19th, 2018

Posted at 11:00am

Crime
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect after an early morning robbery of a convenience store Sunday.

Police say that around 5am a suspect entered the store located in the 3800 block of Walker Road with his identity concealed and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money and was last seen going northbound.

Officers learned that a possible suspect got into a vehicle which was subsequently located and stopped at a nearby Motel. The occupant matched the description of the alleged suspect from the robbery, and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Randal Mallat, a 51-year-old male from Windsor is charged with robbery and wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

 

